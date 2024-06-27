Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (272)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

