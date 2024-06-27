Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (28) AU (57) XF (86) VF (46) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (12) AU53 (3) AU50 (3) XF45 (17) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (6) PF62 (1) PF50 (3) DETAILS (7) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (44) PCGS (6) ННР (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (25)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (20)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (19)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (10)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

iNumis (1)

Katz (16)

Künker (17)

MS67 (1)

Negrini (2)

New York Sale (5)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (8)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (27)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (4)

RND (11)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (5)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (9)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (2)