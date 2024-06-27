Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1909 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (272)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1909 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2190 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (25)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (20)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (19)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (10)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (17)
- MS67 (1)
- Negrini (2)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (27)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (11)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- SINCONA (5)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
935 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search