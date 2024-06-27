Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,409

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1908 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

