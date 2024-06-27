Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1908 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

