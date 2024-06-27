Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1908 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,409
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1908 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1004 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 44,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (12)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (6)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search