Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 129,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (506)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (66)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (55)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (10)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (3)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (31)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Höhn (6)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (32)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (31)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (11)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (35)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (15)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (12)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search