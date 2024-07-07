Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 129,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (506)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1911 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

