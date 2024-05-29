Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 58,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (35)
- AURORA (14)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (15)
- Künker (16)
- MS67 (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (4)
- WCN (11)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search