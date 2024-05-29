Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1910 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 58,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1910 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

