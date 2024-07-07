Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1902 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1902 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1360 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Heritage - December 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1902 (АР) at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

