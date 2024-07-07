Rouble 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (37) AU (32) XF (57) VF (58) F (4) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (6) AU50 (2) XF45 (12) XF40 (9) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) PF66 (3) PF64 (8) PF62 (5) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (25) PCGS (12) RNGA (10) ННР (1)

