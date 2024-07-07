Rouble 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,050,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
