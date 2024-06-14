Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,502,674

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

