Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1899 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,502,674
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
