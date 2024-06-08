Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1913 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (3)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (11)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (22)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (5)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3369 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2055 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search