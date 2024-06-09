Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 33,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (97) AU (104) XF (165) VF (171) F (1) No grade (38) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (31) MS62 (20) MS61 (12) MS60 (5) AU58 (30) AU55 (18) AU53 (9) AU50 (8) XF45 (14) XF40 (16) VF35 (24) VF30 (12) VF25 (8) PF67 (4) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (4) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (12) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (15) NGC (80) RNGA (11) NGS (1) PCGS (14)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (109)

Anticomondo (2)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (63)

Baldwin's (3)

Bertolami (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins and Medals (13)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (4)

Darabanth (1)

Empire (23)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (26)

Inasta (2)

Katz (22)

Klondike Auction (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (26)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (17)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (8)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (20)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (9)

Numisbalt (23)

Numisor (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rapp (1)

Rare Coins (39)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (3)

RND (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (9)

Rzeszowski DA (11)

SINCONA (7)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (6)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (12)

WCN (14)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (2)