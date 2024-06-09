Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,209

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (612)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 33,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
3402 $
Price in auction currency 303624 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

