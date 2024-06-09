Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1907 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,209
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (612)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1907 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1001 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 33,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
3402 $
Price in auction currency 303624 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
