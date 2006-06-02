Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1899. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
12925 $
Price in auction currency 12925 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
41609 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
