Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1899. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1899 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1899 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 969 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 38,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1899 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Russia Rouble 1899 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition SP58 PCGS
Selling price
12925 $
Price in auction currency 12925 USD
Russia Rouble 1899 at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
41609 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1899 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Russia Rouble 1899 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1899 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search