Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1901 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1901 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 57148 RUB
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Rouble 1901 (АР) at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

