Rouble 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.

