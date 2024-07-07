Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1901 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 372 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 57148 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
