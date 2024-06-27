Rouble 1905 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1905 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

