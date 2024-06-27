Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1905 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1905 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1905 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,551

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1905 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2922 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1905 (АР) at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

