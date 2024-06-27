Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1905 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,551
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1905 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,500,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
907 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2922 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
