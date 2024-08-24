Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1895. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search