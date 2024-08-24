Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1895. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

