Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1915 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (873)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1915 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 42
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
