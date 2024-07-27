Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1915 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1915 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1915 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1915 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
928 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1899 $
Price in auction currency 300000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1915 (ВС) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

