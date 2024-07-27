Rouble 1915 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1915 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22838 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,750. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (36) PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (365) AU (218) XF (160) VF (30) F (2) VG (1) No grade (36) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (25) MS63 (65) MS62 (107) MS61 (53) MS60 (15) AU58 (45) AU55 (19) AU53 (20) AU50 (12) XF45 (12) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (3) VG8 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (4) PF62 (9) PF61 (2) PF60 (1) PL63 (3) PL62 (1) DETAILS (26) CAMEO (6) Service NGC (188) RNGA (29) PCGS (31) ННР (50) NGS (1) ECC (1)

