Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1899 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1899 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1899 (**) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Brussels
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,615,047. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (21)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (12)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 24750 RUB
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1899 (**) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1899 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search