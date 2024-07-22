Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1899 (**) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Brussels
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (**). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Brussels Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,615,047. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (21)
- Busso Peus (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (8)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (12)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (13)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (4)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Spink (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 24750 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search