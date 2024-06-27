Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,125

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 4,200,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

