Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1913 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,125
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1913 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 4,200,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1534 $
Price in auction currency 1200 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2720 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
