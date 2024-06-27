Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,710

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3361 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

