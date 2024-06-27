Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (30) AU (21) XF (57) VF (53) F (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (14) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) PF66 (2) PF63 (12) PF62 (7) PF61 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (5) PL (2) Service ННР (10) NGC (27) RNGA (8) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (25)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (18)

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (9)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (9)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (7)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (16)

Katz (9)

Künker (18)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (16)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (23)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (8)

Знак (2)