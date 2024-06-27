Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,710
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3361 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
