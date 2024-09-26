Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1901. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1901 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1901 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia Rouble 1901 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Russia Rouble 1901 at auction Alexander - March 26, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date March 26, 2010
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1901 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search