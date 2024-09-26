Rouble 1901. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)