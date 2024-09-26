Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1901. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1901 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2961 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 800. Bidding took place September 9, 2015.
