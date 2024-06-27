Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1895 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1895 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,100,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 53,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (32)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (14)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1895 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search