Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,100,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 53,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
