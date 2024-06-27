Rouble 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 53,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (30) AU (39) XF (30) VF (49) F (14) VG (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (6) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (8) VF30 (2) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) F15 (5) PF65 (1) PF63 (7) PF62 (2) PF58 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (8) RNGA (4) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (32)

AURORA (16)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (9)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (19)

Katz (9)

Künker (14)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (14)

PAOLETTI (1)

Rare Coins (15)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (6)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)

Знак (1)