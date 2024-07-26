Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (584) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
