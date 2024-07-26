Rouble 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (97) AU (130) XF (136) VF (134) F (14) VG (2) No grade (60) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (35) MS62 (9) MS61 (21) MS60 (1) AU58 (19) AU55 (10) AU53 (18) AU50 (14) XF45 (16) XF40 (6) VF35 (7) VF30 (9) VF25 (6) VF20 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (13) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (25) NGC (69) RNGA (4) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (50)

AURORA (41)

BAC (5)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (5)

Coins and Medals (15)

Coins.ee (15)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (9)

Denga1700 (5)

Empire (24)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (3)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (2)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (54)

Katz (49)

Klondike Auction (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (18)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (6)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (10)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (48)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (47)

Rauch (6)

RedSquare (2)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (24)

Russiancoin (10)

Rzeszowski DA (15)

SINCONA (8)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (6)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (6)

Знак (2)