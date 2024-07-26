Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1899 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1899 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (584) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 249 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

