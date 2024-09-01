Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1802-1810

Yekaterinburg Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1802 ЕМ Date "180" - R3 0 61802 ЕМ 12,592,816 - 3 5541802 ЕМ Restrike - R2 0 481803 ЕМ Type 1802 31,819,980 - 3 3971803 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 31,819,980 R1 0 751803 ЕМ Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 31,819,980 R1 0 591803 ЕМ Type 1806 31,819,980 - 0 2211803 ЕМ Special Eagle 31,819,980 R3 0 311804 ЕМ Type 1806 26,267,680 - 1 6171804 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 26,267,680 R1 0 591805 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 16,518,840 R3 0 101805 ЕМ Type 1806 16,518,840 - 0 2081806 ЕМ 38,415,684 - 1 3201807 ЕМ Big crown 10,666,660 - 0 2231807 ЕМ Small crown 10,666,660 R2 0 211808 ЕМ Big crown 10,000,540 R1 0 491808 ЕМ Small crown 10,000,540 - 0 631809 ЕМ Big crown 10,140,260 R4 0 121809 ЕМ Small crown 10,140,260 - 0 1641810 ЕМ Big crown - 0 01810 ЕМ Small crown 15,801,740 - 0 124
type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1802-1810

Suzun Mint
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1802 КМ Type 1802 R 0 1311802 КМ Type 1802. Restrike R2 0 71802 КМ Type 1803 R 0 591802 КМ Type 1803. Restrike R2 0 71803 КМ - 0 1221803 КМ Restrike R2 0 21804 КМ - 0 1431804 КМ Restrike R2 0 11805 КМ - 1 1821805 КМ Restrike R2 0 21806 КМ R 1 2161806 КМ Restrike R2 0 11807 КМ R 0 1561807 КМ Restrike R2 0 111808 КМ R1 0 2591808 КМ Restrike R2 0 41809 КМ R1 0 2731809 КМ Restrike R2 0 91810 КМ R1 0 1731810 КМ Restrike R2 0 4
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I All Russian coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search