Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander I - Russia
5 Kopeks 1802-1810Yekaterinburg Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1802 ЕМ Date "180" - R3 0 61802 ЕМ 12,592,816 - 3 5541802 ЕМ Restrike - R2 0 481803 ЕМ Type 1802 31,819,980 - 3 3971803 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 31,819,980 R1 0 751803 ЕМ Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 31,819,980 R1 0 591803 ЕМ Type 1806 31,819,980 - 0 2211803 ЕМ Special Eagle 31,819,980 R3 0 311804 ЕМ Type 1806 26,267,680 - 1 6171804 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 26,267,680 R1 0 591805 ЕМ Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 16,518,840 R3 0 101805 ЕМ Type 1806 16,518,840 - 0 2081806 ЕМ 38,415,684 - 1 3201807 ЕМ Big crown 10,666,660 - 0 2231807 ЕМ Small crown 10,666,660 R2 0 211808 ЕМ Big crown 10,000,540 R1 0 491808 ЕМ Small crown 10,000,540 - 0 631809 ЕМ Big crown 10,140,260 R4 0 121809 ЕМ Small crown 10,140,260 - 0 1641810 ЕМ Big crown - 0 01810 ЕМ Small crown 15,801,740 - 0 124
5 Kopeks 1802-1810Suzun Mint
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales1802 КМ Type 1802 R 0 1311802 КМ Type 1802. Restrike R2 0 71802 КМ Type 1803 R 0 591802 КМ Type 1803. Restrike R2 0 71803 КМ - 0 1221803 КМ Restrike R2 0 21804 КМ - 0 1431804 КМ Restrike R2 0 11805 КМ - 1 1821805 КМ Restrike R2 0 21806 КМ R 1 2161806 КМ Restrike R2 0 11807 КМ R 0 1561807 КМ Restrike R2 0 111808 КМ R1 0 2591808 КМ Restrike R2 0 41809 КМ R1 0 2731809 КМ Restrike R2 0 91810 КМ R1 0 1731810 КМ Restrike R2 0 4
