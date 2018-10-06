Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

