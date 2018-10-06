Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
