5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Special Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Special Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,450. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (13) XF (14) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

