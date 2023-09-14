Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Special Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Special Eagle
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,819,980
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Special Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,450. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (2)
- CNG (6)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Katz (1)
- Pars Coins (5)
- Rare Coins (8)
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Pars Coins
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pars Coins
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date July 29, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search