Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Special Eagle (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Special Eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Special Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Special Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,819,980

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Special Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,450. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pars Coins - September 14, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pars Coins - March 26, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pars Coins - June 26, 2022
Seller Pars Coins
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pars Coins - November 7, 2021
Seller Pars Coins
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pars Coins - October 3, 2021
Seller Pars Coins
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - July 29, 2020
Seller CNG
Date July 29, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - May 5, 2020
Seller CNG
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price

Category
Year
Search