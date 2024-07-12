Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1803
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
