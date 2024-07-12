5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (15) XF (21) VF (8) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (10) Service NGC (10) RNGA (2)

