Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1803

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1803 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1803 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2044 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

