Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
