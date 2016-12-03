Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - December 3, 2016
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1809 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search