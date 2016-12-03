5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)