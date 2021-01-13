5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (7) RB (1) Service NGC (1)