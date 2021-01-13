Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,140,260
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
