Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,140,260

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

