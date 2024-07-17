Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,801,740
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
