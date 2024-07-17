Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,801,740

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2666 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,250. Bidding took place February 21, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
