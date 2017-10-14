Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

