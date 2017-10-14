Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
