Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.


  
  
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1806 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

