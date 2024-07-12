Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,140,260
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (13)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (17)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (15)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (4)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search