5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (51) XF (50) VF (15) F (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (9) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) DETAILS (5) RB (1) BN (26) Service NGC (20) ННР (2) CGC (4) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

