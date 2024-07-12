Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,140,260

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1809 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

