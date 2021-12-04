Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1677 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

