5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1677 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
