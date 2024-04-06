Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,819,980

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (14)
  • BAC (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (9)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search