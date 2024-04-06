Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,819,980
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
621 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
