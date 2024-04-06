5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place May 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (28) XF (22) VF (15) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (3) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (5) Service RNGA (5) PCGS (4) NGC (2)

