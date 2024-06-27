Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1806
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,819,980
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (25)
- AURORA (15)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (7)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Haljak coin auction (9)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (21)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (13)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (5)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (32)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search