5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (61) XF (78) VF (40) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (12) VF35 (3) VF25 (6) VF20 (2) F15 (1) BN (21) Service CGC (3) PCGS (9) NGC (6) RNGA (1) ННР (1)

