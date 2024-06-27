Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,666,660
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8005 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
