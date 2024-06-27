Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,666,660

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (34)
  • AURORA (21)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (33)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (24)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (23)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8005 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Search