5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (54) AU (61) XF (45) VF (42) F (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS63 (7) MS62 (17) MS61 (8) AU58 (20) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (9) XF45 (5) VF35 (11) VF30 (4) VF20 (15) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) BN (38) Service RNGA (10) NGC (17) ННР (2) CGC (1) PCGS (8)

