5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

