Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1806

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,518,840

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (15)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (6)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Rare Coins (20)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1805 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search