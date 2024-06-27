Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1806
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,518,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
