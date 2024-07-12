Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (36)
- AURORA (12)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (10)
- Empire (6)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (35)
- Künker (9)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (15)
- MUNZE (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Rare Coins (27)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (37)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search