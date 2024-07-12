Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (259) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

