5 Kopeks 1808 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (131) AU (58) XF (36) VF (18) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (11) MS63 (28) MS62 (30) MS61 (28) MS60 (10) AU58 (6) AU55 (6) AU53 (5) AU50 (12) XF45 (5) XF40 (8) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (96) Service NGC (58) PCGS (3) ННР (6) RNGA (36)

Seller All companies

Alexander (36)

AURORA (12)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (10)

Empire (6)

Frühwald (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (35)

Künker (9)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (15)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (12)

Rare Coins (27)

RedSquare (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (37)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (4)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (2)