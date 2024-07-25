Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1806

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,267,680

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (617) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (85)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (47)
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (14)
  • Coins.ee (34)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (44)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (51)
  • Künker (22)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • MS67 (18)
  • MUNZE (10)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (63)
  • Rauch (11)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Russian Heritage (31)
  • Russiancoin (26)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (4)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 56000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search