5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1806
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,267,680
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2267 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4100 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 56000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
