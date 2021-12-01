Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1229 $
Price in auction currency 78033 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1848 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Date March 26, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

