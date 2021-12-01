Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
1229 $
Price in auction currency 78033 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
1848 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
