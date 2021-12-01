5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

