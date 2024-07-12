5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

