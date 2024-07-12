Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,267,680
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
2128 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
123
