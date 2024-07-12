Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,267,680

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 17,500. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
2128 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1804 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search