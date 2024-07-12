5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (150) AU (59) XF (34) VF (14) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (7) MS63 (40) MS62 (41) MS61 (19) MS60 (8) AU58 (4) AU55 (9) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (8) BN (112) Service NGC (77) ННР (24) RNGA (19) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (26)

AURORA (20)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (11)

Empire (4)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (22)

Künker (5)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MS67 (19)

MUNZE (22)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (26)

Rare Coins (38)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (13)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (2)