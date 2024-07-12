Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
