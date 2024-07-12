Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1809 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1809 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
