5 Kopeks 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 112,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (27)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (5)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
609 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
