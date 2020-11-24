5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

