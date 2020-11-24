Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,518,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search