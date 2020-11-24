Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,518,840

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1802, reverse type 1806. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 26,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Russia 5 Kopeks 1805 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1805 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

