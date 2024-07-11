Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,819,980
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (397) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
