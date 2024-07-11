5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (73) AU (127) XF (96) VF (48) F (6) No grade (46) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (22) MS62 (29) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (29) AU55 (18) AU53 (8) AU50 (10) XF45 (11) XF40 (7) VF35 (10) VF30 (3) DETAILS (7) RB (5) BN (97) Service NGC (62) PCGS (16) RNGA (19) ННР (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (33)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (22)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (15)

COINSNET (4)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Empire (13)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Haljak coin auction (4)

Heritage (8)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (29)

Katz (41)

Kroha (1)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (18)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (5)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (25)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (34)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (30)

Russiancoin (20)

SINCONA (6)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (11)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)