Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1802

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,819,980

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (397) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
