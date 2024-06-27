Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big crown
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,540
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (6)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (10)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search