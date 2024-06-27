Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Big crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,540

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
842 $
Price in auction currency 77500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search