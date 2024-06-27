5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Big crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Big crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

