Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 275,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- MS67 (12)
- MUNZE (7)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Rare Coins (26)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (15)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search