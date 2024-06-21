5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 275,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (60) AU (45) XF (26) VF (13) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) MS63 (15) MS62 (17) MS61 (8) MS60 (5) AU58 (5) AU55 (8) AU53 (8) AU50 (6) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (60) Service NGC (43) CGC (3) ННР (5) RNGA (9) PCGS (1)

