Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 275,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
495 $
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1807 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

