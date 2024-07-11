Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,415,684
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (320)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
