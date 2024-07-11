5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition UNC (66) AU (79) XF (102) VF (49) F (2) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (35) MS61 (8) MS60 (2) AU58 (19) AU55 (7) AU53 (6) AU50 (7) XF45 (20) XF40 (27) VF35 (7) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) BN (66) Service PCGS (27) NGC (29) ННР (4) RNGA (17)

Seller All companies

Alexander (37)

AURORA (17)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (10)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (14)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (41)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (28)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (6)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (27)

Rauch (12)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (29)

Russiancoin (11)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)