Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,415,684

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (320)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6777 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
