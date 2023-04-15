Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1018 $
Price in auction currency 83000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 79000 RUB
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
