5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)