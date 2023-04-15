Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1802. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1018 $
Price in auction currency 83000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1068 $
Price in auction currency 79000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

