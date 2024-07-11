Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,592,816
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (554) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (52)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (22)
- BAC (14)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (9)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (20)
- Frühwald (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (22)
- Herrero (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Imperial Coin (37)
- Janas (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (40)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (29)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (22)
- MUNZE (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NIKO (7)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (23)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (53)
- Rauch (13)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- RND (9)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (30)
- Russiancoin (17)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
