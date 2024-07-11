Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,592,816

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (554) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

