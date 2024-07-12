Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Date "180" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date "180"

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Date "180" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Date "180" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Date "180". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2722 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Category
Year
Search