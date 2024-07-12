Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Date "180" (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Date "180"
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Date "180". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2580 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
2722 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
