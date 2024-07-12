5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Date "180" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Date "180". This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

