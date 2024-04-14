Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
