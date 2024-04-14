Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1860 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (18)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (3)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (23)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (21)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (18)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2912 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search