5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)