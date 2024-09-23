Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search